Clarksville emergency officials issue carbon monoxide alert for local residents

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - The Clarksville Fire Department issued an alert to local residents regarding a dangerous carbon monoxide issue affecting southern Indiana.

Officials said the issue is so severe, an emergency command center has been set up at the Clarksville Fire Department headquarters.

Around 3 a.m. Saturday morning, firefighters responded to a call of two residents in south Clarksville experiencing chest pains, according to Clarksville officials.

Since then, Clarksville Fire has responded to nearly two dozen calls from residents experiencing the effects of carbon monoxide.

At least four people have been taken to the hospital.

Clarksville emergency officials are working with CenterPoint Energy to determine the cause of the problem. Residents are asked to check the CO monitors in their homes.

“We are also very concerned for residents who may not even have a carbon monoxide detector in their home,” Clarksville Fire Chief Brandon Skaggs said. “That’s why we are asking everyone in Clarksville to check on their neighbors to make sure they are aware of the issue, and that their CO detectors are operating correctly.”

Symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning include chest pains, headache, fatigue, light-headedness, dizziness, nausea, or unconsciousness.

Anyone experiencing these symptoms should call 911 immediately.

Affected homes will have their gas turned off by Clarksville Fire and residents will be sent to the homes of family or friends.

There is also an emergency shelter at Clarksville Middle School that residents can go to.

The Clarksville emergency command center will continue to monitor the situation and give updates.

