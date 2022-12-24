Contact Troubleshooters
Electric cooperatives ask customers to reduce unnecessary power usage

By Quenton Robertson
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 4:45 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky’s Touchstone Energy Cooperatives are asking their customers to voluntarily use less electricity.

Because of extreme cold temperatures, electric power usage is approaching record levels, and this is causing strain on the electric grid.

“Our cooperative crews are working hard to keep the power flowing,” External Affairs Manager Nick Comer said. “We appreciate cooperative members’ help in reducing power use to avoid too much strain on the grid, which can lead to outages.”

Some ways to use less power include adjusting your thermostat, shutting off non-essential lighting and equipment and avoid using appliances like dishwashers, clothes washers and dryers.

The request to conserve electricity will continue until 10 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 25.

For more information, click or tap here.

