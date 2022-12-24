LMPD remembers fallen officer Det. Deidre Mengedoht 4 years after her death

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department held a memorial Saturday to remember fallen officer Det. Deidre Mengedoht.

On Christmas Eve in 2018, Mengedoht was conducting a traffic stop when a former Louisville Metro Sewer District worker slammed his work truck into her unmarked police car.

Roger Burdette was found guilty on all counts in early November 2021, which included murder, four counts of wanton endangerment, driving under the influence, and failing to yield to a stopped emergency vehicle. He was later sentenced to 27 years in prison.

Mengedoht leaves behind her son, Preston.

Family and friends of Mengedoht gathered for a memorial service to remember the fallen officer and her ultimate sacrifice.

