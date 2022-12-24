Multiple units battle 3 separate fires Christmas Eve morning

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Multiple fire crews spent hours fighting three separate outbuilding fires Christmas Eve morning.

Zoneton firefighters along with crews from Shepherdsville, Nichols and Okolana spent over five hours fighting the three separate fires.

“No sooner than we got to the mop up stage with one fire, we’d be dispatched to another working fire, and the same happened again with a third fire.” Deputy Chief/Fire Marshal Tracey Key said. “I know all the responding firefighters took a beating with the cold, so I’m extra appreciative of their hard work.”

Key said with temperatures being in the single digits, it makes it difficult for firefighters to safely perform their job.

“Firefighting is very difficult in this kind of weather,” Key continued. “Response times are slower because of road conditions. Walking conditions are treacherous. Firefighters get their gear soaked and then it freezes making it difficult to move around. And the energy drain on firefighters is significantly higher. Responder hypothermia is a very big concern too.”

No one was injured in any of the fires.

The Zoneton Fire Protection District said there were two unrelated fires in the West Blue Lick Road area, and one fire was in the Hillview area.

One fire was believed to be electrical, and the other two are still being investigated.

“Fires seem to be attracted to the worst weather,” Key said. “Holiday time is no time to have your life disrupted by a fire. Please double and triple check your property for fire hazards. Ask yourself if this doesn’t look safe, and if it doesn’t, fix it now because there are no do-overs once a fire happens.

