Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

TARC provides alternate transportation after suspending routes due to weather

(WAVE News)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 8:31 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - TARC announced Friday they will be suspending fixed route service around 8 p.m. due to weather.

The suspension was decided after freezing temperatures caused buses to break down on their routes.

TARC personnel will continue to provide transportation in alternate vehicles after 8 p.m. until 1 a.m. to ensure no passengers are stranded.

Please call (502) 561-5170 to speak to a TARC representative and request a ride to your destination.

TARC urged riders to avoid travel for the remainder of the evening if possible.

A decision will be made Saturday morning regarding when it is safe to resume regular fixed route service.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAVE 3 News, Kentucky's first news station, has rebranded as WAVE while reintroducing a...
WAVE Weather Now Syncbak Channel Embed for PBE Page
WAVE Weather Alert Day
ALERT DAY FORECAST: Dangerous wind chills continue this evening
Fatal crash on Fegenbush Lane @ Hurstbourne Pkwy
Officials identify 19-year-old killed in crash on Hurstbourne Parkway
Louisville Metro police said the department is awaiting results from the the medical examiner...
LMPD investigating after man found dead in west Louisville
Louisville Metro police are searching for an individual accused of stealing from the Academy...
Police identify person of interest in Okolona shoplifting incident

Latest News

The Main Jail Complex building of the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections.
LMDC notifies 73 people of data security incident
Last minute Christmas shoppers brave the cold in Louisville
Last minute Louisville shoppers take on the cold weather
TARC to suspend service around 8:00 pm due to bus breakdowns in the extreme cold
TARC suspending services due to winter storm
Travel misery at Louisville airport following winter storm