TARC provides alternate transportation after suspending routes due to weather
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 8:31 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - TARC announced Friday they will be suspending fixed route service around 8 p.m. due to weather.
The suspension was decided after freezing temperatures caused buses to break down on their routes.
TARC personnel will continue to provide transportation in alternate vehicles after 8 p.m. until 1 a.m. to ensure no passengers are stranded.
Please call (502) 561-5170 to speak to a TARC representative and request a ride to your destination.
TARC urged riders to avoid travel for the remainder of the evening if possible.
A decision will be made Saturday morning regarding when it is safe to resume regular fixed route service.
