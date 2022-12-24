TARC provides alternate transportation after suspending routes due to weather

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - TARC announced Friday they will be suspending fixed route service around 8 p.m. due to weather.

The suspension was decided after freezing temperatures caused buses to break down on their routes.

TARC personnel will continue to provide transportation in alternate vehicles after 8 p.m. until 1 a.m. to ensure no passengers are stranded.

Please call (502) 561-5170 to speak to a TARC representative and request a ride to your destination.

TARC urged riders to avoid travel for the remainder of the evening if possible.

A decision will be made Saturday morning regarding when it is safe to resume regular fixed route service.

