TARC resumes regular services

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -TARC resumed regular fixed route service as of 2:49 a.m. Saturday.

Routes will remain on winter weather detours until further notice.

For a full list of missed stops, click or tap here. TARC said extreme cold and icy roads are likely to impact service.

Please check the Transit app or Google Maps for the most accurate arrival times.

Travelers are asked to please cancel unwanted trips in advance to help TARC3 schedule

TARC3 paratransit service will also be operating, road conditions could cause delays. Travelers are asked to cancel unwanted trips in advance to help TARC3 schedule vehicles effectively.

