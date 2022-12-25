Contact Troubleshooters
Forecast: Cold and sunny Christmas

By Jessica Dobson
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Cold temperatures continue today
  • Scattered snow showers with light accumulations Monday
  • Final week of 2022 will be a mild one with warming temperatures on the way

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Christmas day features abundant sunshine and clear skies, which may help to improve a few of the snow and ice-covered roadways around WAVE Country.

Highs will top out in the 20s, which is cold by our standards, but an improvement from the last few days.

Clouds will increase tonight as lows dip into the low teens. A fast moving clipper arrives on Monday with a few light snow showers. A light accumulation of snow is possible.

Generally around one inch looks possible. Highs will stay below freezing in the upper 20s... meaning a few travel issues are possible.

A few flurries will linger into Monday night, watch out for slick spots!

Temperature slips back into the teens for lows.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

