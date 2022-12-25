Forecast: Scattered snow showers arrive tonight, ALERT DAY Monday

WEATHER HEADLINES

Alert Day - Monday due to slick spots during the morning rush/holiday travel

A Winter Weather Advisory is in place 4am - 1pm Monday

Temperatures finally warm to above freezing Tuesday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds will increase tonight as lows dip into the low teens.

A few light snow showers will begin to move into our far western counties through the predawn hours of Monday morning. This could create a few slick patches, drive safe!

A WAVE Weather Alert Day has been issued due to fast moving clipper arrives that will bring a few light snow showers to the region.

An additional 1-2″ of accumulation is possible, which could create numerous click spots and travel issues through the morning.

A few flurries will linger into Monday night, watch out for slick spots!

Temperature slip back into the teens and 20s for lows.

On Tuesday, temperatures finally climb to above freezing! Afternoon highs will warm into the middle 30s under partly cloudy skies.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.