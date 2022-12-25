Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Forecast: Scattered snow showers arrive tonight, ALERT DAY Monday

Christmas lights generic
Christmas lights generic(WILX)
By Jessica Dobson
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Alert Day - Monday due to slick spots during the morning rush/holiday travel
  • A Winter Weather Advisory is in place 4am - 1pm Monday
  • Temperatures finally warm to above freezing Tuesday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds will increase tonight as lows dip into the low teens.

A few light snow showers will begin to move into our far western counties through the predawn hours of Monday morning. This could create a few slick patches, drive safe!

A WAVE Weather Alert Day has been issued due to fast moving clipper arrives that will bring a few light snow showers to the region.

An additional 1-2″ of accumulation is possible, which could create numerous click spots and travel issues through the morning.

A few flurries will linger into Monday night, watch out for slick spots!

Temperature slip back into the teens and 20s for lows.

On Tuesday, temperatures finally climb to above freezing! Afternoon highs will warm into the middle 30s under partly cloudy skies.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky’s steep, hilly highways have been a particular problem for semis since snow and temps...
I-71 closes again south of Cincinnati: ‘Avoid this area’
LG&E, KU performing ‘service interruptions’; customers asked to conserve energy
Officials with the Metro Richmond Zoo announced the birth of a pygmy hippo just in time for...
CUTE: Zoo welcomes baby hippopotamus just in time for Christmas
The efforts to alleviate backup traffic from mile-marker 55 to mile-marker 69 in Gallatin...
Speed limit reduced on I-71/75 in NKY as crews work to clear Gallatin County backup
Authorities in South Carolina say 55-year-old Paula Barbour has been arrested after attacking...
Woman assaults husband at airport after finding ‘indecent photos,’ police say

Latest News

Power lines
Electric cooperatives ask customers to reduce unnecessary power usage
Zoneton Firefighters battle three fires Christmas Eve morning.
Multiple units battle 3 separate fires Christmas Eve morning
WAVE 9 a.m. Weather - Saturday, Dec 24, 2022
WAVE 9 a.m. Weather - Saturday, Dec 24, 2022
Last minute Christmas shoppers brave the cold in Louisville
Last minute Louisville shoppers take on the cold weather