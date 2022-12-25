Contact Troubleshooters
Forecast: Wind chills below zero Christmas morning

Christmas lights generic
Christmas lights generic(WILX)
By Kevin Harned
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Single digit lows early Sunday (Christmas Morning)
  • Light snow Monday - accumulation near 1″
  • Much warmer for the final week of 2022

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Perfect weather for Santa Clause!

Under a partly cloudy sky you can expect temperature in the single digits.

Winds will keep the wind chill values into early Christmas morning will be below zero. Bundle up if you have to be out!

Plenty of sunshine expected on Christmas Day. Temperatures will still be well below average, but warmer than the previous few days.

Highs will top out in the lower 20s.

Clouds on the increase Sunday night ahead of the next weather system. Temperatures stay cold in near 10°.

A fast moving clipper arrives on Monday with a few light snow showers. A light accumulation of snow is possible. Generally, around one inch looks possible.

Highs will stay below freezing in the upper 20s meaning a few travel issues are possible.

Temperatures will warm in the 50s and 60s as we say goodbye to 2022.

Unfortunately, with the warmer weather will come increased rain chances as we ring in the new year.

