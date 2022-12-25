Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

I-71 in Gallatin County reopens after major shutdown during winter storm

One lane on I-71 North reopened on Christmas Eve and all lanes of I-71 South opened Friday.
One lane on I-71 North reopened on Christmas Eve and all lanes of I-71 South opened Friday.(OHGO)
By Mary LeBus
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 5:06 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENCOE, Ky. (WXIX) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced on Christmas Eve that I-71 has finally reopened after being closed for multiple days.

Only one lane is open on I-75 North, but all southbound lanes have been open since Friday evening, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

In addition, the speed limit was reduced to 45 mph to keep people safe while traveling.

Beshear says Sunday’s temperatures will be warm enough for road salt to actually work.

I-71 North and South in Gallatin County were closed completely due to significant traffic jams and disabled vehicles that piled up during the winter storm.

The governor made an announcement Friday morning warning people to “avoid the area” in Glencoe, Kentucky while roads and traffic were deteriorating. Both have improved since.

clarification: Kentucky State Police sent a press release Saturday afternoon that said all I-71 lanes were opened. A few minutes later, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet released a statement stating only one northbound lane is open.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky’s steep, hilly highways have been a particular problem for semis since snow and temps...
I-71 closes again south of Cincinnati: ‘Avoid this area’
LG&E, KU performing ‘service interruptions’; customers asked to conserve energy
Officials with the Metro Richmond Zoo announced the birth of a pygmy hippo just in time for...
CUTE: Zoo welcomes baby hippopotamus just in time for Christmas
The efforts to alleviate backup traffic from mile-marker 55 to mile-marker 69 in Gallatin...
Speed limit reduced on I-71/75 in NKY as crews work to clear Gallatin County backup
Authorities in South Carolina say 55-year-old Paula Barbour has been arrested after attacking...
Woman assaults husband at airport after finding ‘indecent photos,’ police say

Latest News

Christmas lights generic
Forecast: Wind chills below zero Christmas morning
The efforts to alleviate backup traffic from mile-marker 55 to mile-marker 69 in Gallatin...
Speed limit reduced on I-71/75 in NKY as crews work to clear Gallatin County backup
The owners of The Sweet Spot on Bardstown Road packed special Christmas candy boxes for the...
Bardstown Road candy shop owners pack Christmas candy boxes for Ronald McDonald House
Power lines
Electric cooperatives ask customers to reduce unnecessary power usage