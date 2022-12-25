Thousands raised for former Holy Cross teachers after being rescued from fire in PRP

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A fire in Pleasure Ridge Park sent two women to the hospital Friday morning after neighbors and firefighters rescued them from their home.

The women, Sister Maryann Tarquinio and Ms. Mary Burks, were identified as two recently retired Holy Cross High School teachers.

The Holy Cross and PRP community sprung into action and started a fundraiser to try to help them replace their life possessions.

Fire crews said this fire had all the makings of a disaster. The constant winds and sub-zero temperatures made it a difficult fire to fight, and former teachers lost everything they owned.

Thanks to a few heroes, multiple fire departments, and a giving community, it turned into a Christmas miracle.

“They were both recovering at the hospital,” Holy Cross High School President Danielle Atzinger Wiegandt said. “I visited today, and they are in good spirits. They are in shock still to go through something like this. My first call was to an organization called Shirley’s Way, which is run by Mike Marooney, who is a parent of a Holy Cross student and he really mobilizes Southwest Louisville when these type of things happen.”

In less than 24 hours, the Shirley’s Way fundraiser raised about $25,000 for Sister Maryann and Ms. Burks, showcasing what their combined 90 years of experience truly meant to their community.

“Sister and Mary never had children of their own,” Wiegandt said. “So their students became their children and I think it says a lot about how their children have responded to them in crisis.”

The generosity doesn’t stop with the funds. People in PRP arranged for the two to have a new apartment to temporarily call home.

“They want to come home to something, and we all know that it’s not really going to be home,” Wiegandt said. “But to be able to know that is theirs, and they will have somewhere to lay their heads at night and feel safe. I think that’s going to be really important for them as they take the next step.”

The community is glad to give a helping hand to teachers that have given them so much.

