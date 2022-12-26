Contact Troubleshooters
1 dead, 1 injured after crash near University of Louisville

By Michael Caldwell
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 7:44 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One person is dead and another was injured after a car crashed into a utility pole close to the University of Louisville’s main campus.

The crash happened Monday at about 2:30 a.m. on South Floyd Street near Byrne Avenue.

The Louisville Metro Police Department said the driver was heading south, lost control and hit a utility pole.

The driver and passenger were taken to UofL Hospital, where the passenger later died.

The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating. Police said the passenger was a female and it appears speed may have been a factor in the crash.

