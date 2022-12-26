ALERT DAY: Snow showers cause slick spots, low visibility

ALERT DAYS

Winter Weather Advisory until 1 PM

Snow showers can cause slick spots during the morning rush/holiday travel

Highs in the 50s by Thursday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Those underneath the Winter Weather Advisory can see 1 to 2″ of snow accumulations; a dusting to an inch is expected elsewhere.

Snow showers push out for the afternoon, however, flurries may linger through the afternoon. Flurries, and a few snow showers, linger tonight.

Temperatures slip into the 20s tonight. Keep an eye out for slick spots if traveling. Clouds decrease tomorrow morning.

Tuesday afternoon features sunshine with highs in the low 30s. Tuesday night looks partly cloudy and cold, with lows in the 20s.

Warmer weather is expected for the rest of the week with highs in the 50s by Thursday.

Rain takes over the forecast on Friday and lasts through the New Year’s weekend.

