Body found in Bashford Manor neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The body was found in the Bashford Manor neighborhood on Sunday afternoon.

Louisville Metro police officers responded to a report in the 200 block of Trafalgar Square around 4 p.m., according to LMPD.

Officers arrived and found the body with no signs of physical trauma.

LMPD Homicide unit is investigating and are awaiting autopsy results to determine an exact cause of death. Anyone with information can call the anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD or use the crime tip portal.

