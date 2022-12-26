Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Body found in Bashford Manor neighborhood

Authorities are investigating a homicide that happened late Sunday night in Hickory.
Authorities are investigating a homicide that happened late Sunday night in Hickory.(Source: MGN)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Dec. 25, 2022 at 7:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The body was found in the Bashford Manor neighborhood on Sunday afternoon.

Louisville Metro police officers responded to a report in the 200 block of Trafalgar Square around 4 p.m., according to LMPD.

Officers arrived and found the body with no signs of physical trauma.

LMPD Homicide unit is investigating and are awaiting autopsy results to determine an exact cause of death. Anyone with information can call the anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD or use the crime tip portal.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky’s steep, hilly highways have been a particular problem for semis since snow and temps...
I-71 closes again south of Cincinnati: ‘Avoid this area’
LG&E, KU performing ‘service interruptions’; customers asked to conserve energy
Officials with the Metro Richmond Zoo announced the birth of a pygmy hippo just in time for...
CUTE: Zoo welcomes baby hippopotamus just in time for Christmas
The efforts to alleviate backup traffic from mile-marker 55 to mile-marker 69 in Gallatin...
Speed limit reduced on I-71/75 in NKY as crews work to clear Gallatin County backup
Authorities in South Carolina say 55-year-old Paula Barbour has been arrested after attacking...
Woman assaults husband at airport after finding ‘indecent photos,’ police say

Latest News

SBA DEC 23 PRP FIRE
Thousands raised for former Holy Cross teachers after being rescued from fire in PRP
The owners of The Sweet Spot on Bardstown Road packed special Christmas candy boxes for the...
Bardstown Road candy shop owners pack Christmas candy boxes for Ronald McDonald House
Power lines
Electric cooperatives ask customers to reduce unnecessary power usage
Deidre Mengedoht
LMPD remembers fallen officer Det. Deidre Mengedoht 4 years after her death