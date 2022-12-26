Contact Troubleshooters
Christmas fire in Bell County destroys building for the second time in two months

Photo Courtesy: Bell County Volunteer Fire Department Facebook
Photo Courtesy: Bell County Volunteer Fire Department Facebook(Bell County Volunteer Fire Department Facebook)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 9:45 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Fire crews in Bell County battled flames and the cold Christmas morning after responding to a fire in the same location for the second time in two months.

Officials with the Bell County Volunteer Fire Department say they were called to U.S. 25E on Log Mountain just outside Pineville just after 4:30 a.m.

Back in October, firefighters had responded to the same location and battled a fire that destroyed the building. This time when they were called back, the owners had been trying to rebuild and the building frame was in place.

The first time, crews were able to save a dump truck, but this time, the vehicles involved in the reconstruction effort, including a backhoe and a bulldozer, were lost.

Several departments responded to help put out the flames.

No word on the official cause of the new fire, but it was reported to the state fire marshal’s office and Kentucky State Police as a possible arson case.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

