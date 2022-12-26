Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FORECAST: Calmer and warmer weather arrives by midweek

WAVE 11 a.m. Weather - Monday, Dec. 26, 2022
By Ryan Hoke
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • A few more flurries, perhaps some spotty freezing drizzle tonight
  • Temperatures finally get above freezing Tuesday afternoon
  • Almost spring-like by later this week as rain and 60s arrive

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A few flurries and patches of freezing drizzle are possible tonight and overnight.

Watch for a few additional slick spots heading into Tuesday morning. Lows tonight will be in the 20s, so road salt will be effective in battling ice on roads.

We’ll keep some clouds around on Tuesday, but we’ll slowly see those disappear through the evening hours. Highs will finally get above freezing as we top out in the mid 30s during the afternoon!

Tuesday night looks partly cloudy and cold, with lows in the 20s. Highs will surge into the 40s on Wednesday thanks to a decent southerly wind and plenty of sunshine.

Most of the snow should be melted by Wednesday evening, leaving behind some bigger snow piles that will take some more time.

Nearly all the snow will be gone by Thursday afternoon as we get into the 50s.

Rain chances will slowly increase Thursday and Friday ahead of our next system that arrives this weekend.

Expect rounds of rain and 60s for highs by New Year’s Eve as an area of low-pressure zips by to our north. That will feel like spring!

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

WAVE 11 a.m. Weather - Monday, Dec. 26, 2022
WAVE 11 a.m. Weather - Monday, Dec. 26, 2022

Most Read

Authorities are investigating a homicide that happened late Sunday night in Hickory.
Body found in Bashford Manor neighborhood
Officials say that Blake Rodgers, a 22-year-old apprentice lineworker, was killed in Ohio.
Utility worker killed while restoring power during winter storm, officials say
A Mississippi teacher and her husband say they are welcoming quintuplets to their family.
Teacher surprised to find out she is pregnant with quintuplets: ‘How is this possible?’
Police found 5-month-old Kason Thomass in a stolen car outside Papa Johns Pizza in...
Police found kidnapped baby when they stopped to eat

Latest News

WAVE 11 a.m. Weather - Monday, Dec. 26, 2022
WAVE 11 a.m. Weather - Monday, Dec. 26, 2022
Power lines
Electric cooperatives ask customers to reduce unnecessary power usage
Zoneton Firefighters battle three fires Christmas Eve morning.
Multiple units battle 3 separate fires Christmas Eve morning
Last minute Christmas shoppers brave the cold in Louisville
Last minute Louisville shoppers take on the cold weather