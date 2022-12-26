FORECAST: Calmer and warmer weather arrives by midweek

WEATHER HEADLINES

A few more flurries, perhaps some spotty freezing drizzle tonight

Temperatures finally get above freezing Tuesday afternoon

Almost spring-like by later this week as rain and 60s arrive

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A few flurries and patches of freezing drizzle are possible tonight and overnight.

Watch for a few additional slick spots heading into Tuesday morning. Lows tonight will be in the 20s, so road salt will be effective in battling ice on roads.

We’ll keep some clouds around on Tuesday, but we’ll slowly see those disappear through the evening hours. Highs will finally get above freezing as we top out in the mid 30s during the afternoon!

Tuesday night looks partly cloudy and cold, with lows in the 20s. Highs will surge into the 40s on Wednesday thanks to a decent southerly wind and plenty of sunshine.

Most of the snow should be melted by Wednesday evening, leaving behind some bigger snow piles that will take some more time.

Nearly all the snow will be gone by Thursday afternoon as we get into the 50s.

Rain chances will slowly increase Thursday and Friday ahead of our next system that arrives this weekend.

Expect rounds of rain and 60s for highs by New Year’s Eve as an area of low-pressure zips by to our north. That will feel like spring!

