Indiana woman facing intoxication charges after crashing into I-65 scale house

911 calls came in reporting a vehicle had crashed into the I-65 scale house located just north...
911 calls came in reporting a vehicle had crashed into the I-65 scale house located just north of the Lowell exit.(Indiana State Police)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 1:58 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LAKE COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - A Shelby, Indiana woman is facing intoxication charges after police accused her of crashing into an I-65 scale house on Christmas Eve.

Indiana police said the Lowell Regional Dispatch Center received 911 call reporting a crash north of the Lowell exit around 6:45 p.m.

Early investigation showed a black, 2015, Toyota Rav4 drove onto the closed scale ramp at a high rate of speed and struck the yellow gate arm.

ISP said the 20-foot-long steel gate pierced the front of the vehicle and went through the back.

The driver, 33-year-old Rebeca Claus, was not hit by the gate and was seen walking around the car following the crash.

An Indiana State trooper offered Claus the opportunity to take a certified chemical test, but she refused.

She was taken to the Franciscan Hospital in Crown Point where she refused to take any chemical tests.

ISP said once medical clearance is obtained, she will be taken to Lake County Jail for processing.

Claus is facing charges of operating while intoxicated.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

