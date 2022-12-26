Contact Troubleshooters
Kentucky Blood Center in need of donations as weather impacts operations

WATCH | Kentucky Blood Center in need of donations as weather impacts operations
By Kelsey Souto
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 12:33 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Blood donations in Kentucky are well below average right now. This is causing a critically low supply as we head into the new year.

The reasons are Severe illnesses making the rounds and treacherous weather conditions.

Frigid cold temperatures and icy road conditions couldn’t stop workers at the Kentucky Blood Center from ensuring healthcare workers have the tools they need to keep patients alive.

“We have fine folks working 24 hours a day in our hospital services department, packaging that blood up, and we use a network of couriers,” said VP of external relations Mandy Brajuha. “We’ve got a lot of great people who have done some dangerous driving in the last couple of days to get blood to the hospitals who need it.”

From the moment you walk through the doors, you could be back in your car within 45 minutes, including screenings and additional tests.

The actual donation only takes about 10 minutes. Brajuha says since their donor population is aging, they are looking to the younger generation to step up.

“Donating blood is good for you. It helps your body rejuvenate and rebuild red blood cells, but it’s also really helpful for your neighbors. When you donate with Kentucky Blood Center, your blood is going to stay here in Kentucky to save a local life,” said Brajuha.

It is not just trauma patients who need blood. It could be new moms who have just delivered a baby. About 25% of the blood supply goes to people battling cancer to help them rebuild their system after undergoing chemo treatments.

“I wanna know if someone I love has to go to the hospital, that there is going to be blood on the shelves, and I think we all want that peace of mind,” said Brajuha. “No one thinks about it, but it’s the folks that come in here every 56 days and donate and roll up their sleeves that are ensuring their blood there for someone they love. We need more people to do that.”

Typically, the Kentucky Blood Center needs about 400 donors a day. However, in December they only averaged about 240 a day.

Lifesavers who come by and donate this week will be offered up two free movie passes.

Visit their website to find out how to donate.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

