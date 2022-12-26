LMPD: Woman killed in crash near Lynn Stadium

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman is dead after a car crashed into a utility pole close to the University of Louisville’s main campus.

It happened Monday at about 2:30 a.m. on South Floyd Street near Byrne Avenue, Louisville Metro spokesman Dwight Mitchell said.

Early investigation revealed a passenger vehicle was headed south on Floyd Street when the driver lost control and hit a utility pole.

The driver and passenger were taken to the University of Louisville Hospital, where the passenger later died, Mitchell said.

LMPD’s Traffic Unit is investigating. Police said speed may have been a factor in the crash.

