Man arrested on murder, DUI charges after crash near Lynn Stadium kills woman

By WAVE Staff and Julia Huffman
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 7:44 AM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 30-year-old man is facing murder and DUI charges after a woman was killed in crash early Monday.

Louisville spokesman Dwight Mitchell said the crash happened around 2:30 a.m. on South Floyd Street near Byrne Avenue.

Investigators said a passenger vehicle driven by Jalen Desean Hoston was headed south on Floyd Street when he lost control of the car and crashed into a utility pole.

Hoston and the passenger were taken to the University of Louisville Hospital, where the passenger later died.

Mitchell said Hoston remains hospitalized with injuries officials said are not serious.

LMPD’s Traffic Unit is investigating. Police said speed may have been a factor in the crash.

