Metro Snow Team continues road treatment, roads in 'good driving condition'

Louisville Metro Snow Team announced it is making a second pass over snow routes treating slick...
Louisville Metro Snow Team announced it is making a second pass over snow routes treating slick spots.(Source: Louisville Metro Public Works)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 12:49 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Snow Team announced it is making a second pass over snow routes treating slick spots.

According to the Louisville Department of Public Works, the team worked throughout Sunday evening to treat roadways and to close out coverage from the weekend storm.

Metro’s roadways are in good driving condition, Metro Public Works spokesman Salvador Melendez said in a release, but drivers are urged to use caution as they drive and to allow time to reach their destination.

With snow in Monday’s forecast, the snow team is making a second pass and applying salt to all 111 snow routes.

Drivers are also asked to give room to snow fighters as they clear roadways.

