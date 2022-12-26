Oldham County man killed in hit-and-run on Christmas; police searching for driver

LAGRANGE, Ky. (WAVE) - Oldham County police said a 60-year-old man has died after he was hit and killed on a Crestwood highway on Christmas night.

The incident happened around 6:18 p.m., when dispatchers received a call of a person struck by a vehicle in the 6100 block of West Ky. Highway 146, according to a release.

Officers arrived and found a man, identified as LaGrange resident Gage Thurman, unresponsive and with visible head trauma.

Police said Thurman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Early investigation revealed Thurman had been struck by a Ford pickup truck that is either red or dark-colored. The truck then left the scene.

Police said they are searching for the truck, which should have visible damage.

Investigation is ongoing at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Oldham County Police at (502) 222-1300 or report a tip using the department’s online tip portal.

