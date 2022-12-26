Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Patient wing at nursing home floods following sprinkler line break

Photo Courtesy: Stanton Fire Department Facebook
Photo Courtesy: Stanton Fire Department Facebook(Stanton Fire Department Facebook)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 10:07 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STANTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Fire crews in one Mountain Parkway community were called to a nursing home Sunday night for an incident brought multiple organizations in to help.

Just after 8 p.m., the Stanton Fire Department was called to the Stanton Nursing and Rehabilitation Facility where crews discovered a break in the water line to the sprinkler system.

The break, as crews said in a Facebook post, caused “atrocious amounts of water to free flow, flooding an entire patient wing.”

Other crews from multiple organizations including Powell County Emergency Management, Powell County EMS and inmates from the Powell County Detention Center, were called in to help get the water out of the facility and the patient rooms cleared.

According to the post, no one was injured, thanks to the quick response of nursing home employees who also helped with cleanup efforts.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are investigating a homicide that happened late Sunday night in Hickory.
Body found in Bashford Manor neighborhood
Officials say that Blake Rodgers, a 22-year-old apprentice lineworker, was killed in Ohio.
Utility worker killed while restoring power during winter storm, officials say
Afternoon snow made for a messy Thursday night on Louisville area roads.
ALERT DAY: Snow showers cause slick spots, low visibility
A Mississippi teacher and her husband say they are welcoming quintuplets to their family.
Teacher surprised to find out she is pregnant with quintuplets: ‘How is this possible?’
Police found 5-month-old Kason Thomass in a stolen car outside Papa Johns Pizza in...
Police found kidnapped baby when they stopped to eat

Latest News

Louisville Metro Snow Team announced it is making a second pass over snow routes treating slick...
Metro Snow Team continues road treatment, roads in ‘good driving condition’
The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources is asking people to donate their natural...
Kentucky Fish and Wildlife asking people to donate Christmas trees to provide habitats for fish
Bardstown Road candy shop owners pack Christmas candy boxes for Ronald McDonald House
Bardstown Road candy shop owners pack Christmas candy boxes for Ronald McDonald House
LMPD: Woman killed in crash near Lynn Stadium
Afternoon snow made for a messy Thursday night on Louisville area roads.
ALERT DAY: Snow showers cause slick spots, low visibility