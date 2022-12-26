Contact Troubleshooters
Police: Officers had to move out of the way of wrong way interstate driver

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 9:02 AM EST
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say a drunk driver went the wrong way on I-69.

It happened around 1:40 a.m. Christmas day.

Police say 34-year-old Junior Altine drove towards them head on, but they were able to get out of the way then pull him over.

They say he could not provide insurance and didn’t have a license.

Police say they could see a beer can and vodka bottle in the car. They say Altine failed field sobriety tests.

Officers say he resisted arrest and would not take a blood alcohol test.

Altine has a prior OMVWI conviction.

Jail staff say a mug shot is not available because of Altine’s intoxication.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

