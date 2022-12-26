Racing Louisville FC hosting open tryouts in January

Contact Troubleshooters
Registration is now open for Racing Louisville FC's 2023 open tryouts, scheduled to begin in January.(Racing Louisville FC)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 5:34 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Registration is now open for Racing Louisville FC’s 2023 open tryouts, scheduled to begin in January.

Aspiring players will have a chance to be evaluated by Racing’s NWSL first-team and academy staff members during the weekend of Jan. 21-22 at Lynn Family Sports Vision & Training Center, according to a release.

During January’s tryout sessions, players will have the chance to participate in workouts at the training center’s turf fields.

Racing Louisville FC head coach Kim Björkegren and academy coaches will be at the sessions to observe players during tryouts.

Check-in begins at 9:45 a.m. on Jan. 21 and 22, with welcome and warmups beginning at 10:30 a.m. The session will run from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Registration costs $175 per person.

For more information and to sign up, click or tap here.

