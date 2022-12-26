Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Southern Indiana man accused of shooting at deputy while holding toddler charged

Indiana State Police have identified the suspect charged following an officer-involved shooting...
Indiana State Police have identified the suspect charged following an officer-involved shooting incident in Franklin County on Friday.(WXIX)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 6:38 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - Indiana State Police have identified the suspect charged following an officer-involved shooting incident in Franklin County on Friday.

Gregory C. Guilfoyle, 31, from Brookville, has been charged with two counts of attempted murder and one count of neglect of a dependent following the shooting early Friday morning.

According to Indiana State Police, Franklin County Sheriff’s Deputy Arin Bowers was called to the area of State Road 1 and US 52 shortly after midnight on report of a man walking in the area while holding a small child.

Police said Bowers approached Guilfoyle and attempted to speak with him, when Guilfoyle pulled out a handgun and fired it at Bowers.

Bowers was struck by at least one round, but the round hit the deputy’s body armor, preventing him from being injured.

Police said Bowers returned fire toward Guilfoyle and struck him at least once.

Guilfoyle was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries. The child, who was a 23-month-old girl, was unharmed and taken into custody by the Indiana Department of Child Services.

Police said the mother of the child was found at a nearby home on Colonial Heights Road with a gunshot wound. She was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center in critical condition.

Early investigation revealed Guilfoyle shot the woman before walking away from the home with the child. A short time later, Bowers encountered Guilfoyle and shots were fired.

Guilfoyle and the woman remain at University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Investigation is ongoing by Indiana State Police.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are investigating a homicide that happened late Sunday night in Hickory.
Body found in Bashford Manor neighborhood
Officials say that Blake Rodgers, a 22-year-old apprentice lineworker, was killed in Ohio.
Utility worker killed while restoring power during winter storm, officials say
A Mississippi teacher and her husband say they are welcoming quintuplets to their family.
Teacher surprised to find out she is pregnant with quintuplets: ‘How is this possible?’
Afternoon snow made for a messy Thursday night on Louisville area roads.
FORECAST: Calmer and warmer weather arrives by midweek
Water pipe bursts in No-Kill Louisville animal rescue, pet food bank

Latest News

No-Kill Louisville Animal Rescue and Pet Food Bank suffered a great setback on Sunday.
Water pipe bursts in No-Kill Louisville animal rescue, pet food bank
Six-year-old receives new house for Christmas after losing home in flood
Registration is now open for Racing Louisville FC’s 2023 open tryouts, scheduled to begin in...
Racing Louisville FC hosting open tryouts in January
Black Market KY, located at 2313 West Market St., said the store was hit by a car that slid off...
West Louisville grocery store closes after car crashes into building