Southern Indiana man accused of shooting at deputy while holding toddler charged

BROOKVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - Indiana State Police have identified the suspect charged following an officer-involved shooting incident in Franklin County on Friday.

Gregory C. Guilfoyle, 31, from Brookville, has been charged with two counts of attempted murder and one count of neglect of a dependent following the shooting early Friday morning.

According to Indiana State Police, Franklin County Sheriff’s Deputy Arin Bowers was called to the area of State Road 1 and US 52 shortly after midnight on report of a man walking in the area while holding a small child.

Police said Bowers approached Guilfoyle and attempted to speak with him, when Guilfoyle pulled out a handgun and fired it at Bowers.

Bowers was struck by at least one round, but the round hit the deputy’s body armor, preventing him from being injured.

Police said Bowers returned fire toward Guilfoyle and struck him at least once.

Guilfoyle was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries. The child, who was a 23-month-old girl, was unharmed and taken into custody by the Indiana Department of Child Services.

Police said the mother of the child was found at a nearby home on Colonial Heights Road with a gunshot wound. She was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center in critical condition.

Early investigation revealed Guilfoyle shot the woman before walking away from the home with the child. A short time later, Bowers encountered Guilfoyle and shots were fired.

Guilfoyle and the woman remain at University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Investigation is ongoing by Indiana State Police.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.