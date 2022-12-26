Contact Troubleshooters
Travelers try to leave Louisville after severe winter storm

Several Southwest flights were cancelled Monday, but plenty of others are taking off as planned.
By Josh Ninke
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 2:32 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Whether you were hitting the roads or trying to catch a flight, it was tough to get around this weekend.

Some people are taking advantage of the slight warmup to leave Louisville.

“I wish I could say it was worth it financially, but yeah, it was worth it getting to see everybody,” Jarret Sobkowiak said. “He has been trying to get back home to Salt Lake City since Sunday morning.

He started out visiting family in Michigan and has had so many different flight changes, it’s hard to keep up. He got stuck in Louisville after another cancellation because of the winter weather.

“Everybody’s been very kind, so that’s good,” Sobkowiak said. “And there’s whiskey, so I love that!”

He is just one of the many people trying to make it home after the Christmas holiday. His canceled Southwest flight is one of a handful at SDF.

Plenty of other flights have been delayed, but a majority are on time.

By the way, Sobkowiak is supposed to finally get home at 1 a.m. after being stuck in Louisville for roughly 24 hours.

Not everyone here is trying to get home though.

DJ Phats lives in Louisville, and he’s renting a car to finally squeeze in some family time.

“We were supposed to go up north to see our son, we got a son up there with a grandmother up there and my mother-in-law,” said DJ Phats. “It changed everything when the storm came, so we had to push it back.”

Even though the roads haven’t completely thawed, and the governor is asking everything to take it easy on the highways, he’s not worried.

“I’m used to it,” DJ Phats said. “I lived up north for 10 years and the snow is heavy up there. I actually like snow driving.”

