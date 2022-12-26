Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Water pipe bursts in No-Kill Louisville Animal Rescue & Pet Food Bank

(Jody Pectol)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Dec. 25, 2022 at 9:04 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - No-Kill Louisville Animal Rescue and Pet Food Bank suffered a great setback on Sunday.

According to a post from No-Kill Louisville, a water pipe in the space above the above their pet food bank broke, causing the room to flood.

No-Kill Louisville said water continued to rain down for over an hour before the source was cut off.

The organization lost almost all of their dry dog and cat food, as well as non-food resources and equipment due to the flooding.

As a result, No-Kill Louisville said their pet food bank will not be able to provide services for the foreseeable future, and are asking for help in any way.

The pet food bank is asking for anyone who is willing to help volunteer, donate, distribute, or store donations.

No Kill Louisville Animal Rescue & Pet Food Bank is an all-volunteer organization focused on helping stray animals by providing food and shelter and helping them find a home.

Click or tap here to visit their website for more information.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky’s steep, hilly highways have been a particular problem for semis since snow and temps...
I-71 closes again south of Cincinnati: ‘Avoid this area’
LG&E, KU performing ‘service interruptions’; customers asked to conserve energy
Officials with the Metro Richmond Zoo announced the birth of a pygmy hippo just in time for...
CUTE: Zoo welcomes baby hippopotamus just in time for Christmas
The efforts to alleviate backup traffic from mile-marker 55 to mile-marker 69 in Gallatin...
Speed limit reduced on I-71/75 in NKY as crews work to clear Gallatin County backup
Authorities in South Carolina say 55-year-old Paula Barbour has been arrested after attacking...
Woman assaults husband at airport after finding ‘indecent photos,’ police say

Latest News

The owners of The Sweet Spot on Bardstown Road packed special Christmas candy boxes for the...
Bardstown Road candy shop owners pack Christmas candy boxes for Ronald McDonald House
Local outreach groups braved the bone-chilling cold and wind to help the homeless population...
Louisville outreach groups battle bitter cold to help the homeless
Local outreach groups braved the bone-chilling cold and wind to help the homeless population...
Louisville outreach groups battle bitter cold to help the homeless
Babies that are born on Christmas Day are given their very own stocking and holiday hat, which...
PHOTOS: Baptist Health celebrates Christmas newborns