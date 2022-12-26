Water pipe bursts in No-Kill Louisville Animal Rescue & Pet Food Bank

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - No-Kill Louisville Animal Rescue and Pet Food Bank suffered a great setback on Sunday.

According to a post from No-Kill Louisville, a water pipe in the space above the above their pet food bank broke, causing the room to flood.

No-Kill Louisville said water continued to rain down for over an hour before the source was cut off.

The organization lost almost all of their dry dog and cat food, as well as non-food resources and equipment due to the flooding.

As a result, No-Kill Louisville said their pet food bank will not be able to provide services for the foreseeable future, and are asking for help in any way.

The pet food bank is asking for anyone who is willing to help volunteer, donate, distribute, or store donations.

No Kill Louisville Animal Rescue & Pet Food Bank is an all-volunteer organization focused on helping stray animals by providing food and shelter and helping them find a home.

