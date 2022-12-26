West Louisville grocery store closes after car crashes into building

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A West Louisville grocery store has temporarily closed after a car crashed into the building during the winter storm.

Black Market KY, located at 2313 West Market St., said the store was hit by a car that slid off the road during the storm on Dec. 22.

When police left, there was a hole left in the business’ community mural, according to a release.

The Black-owned grocery store said its one of the only sources of healthy, nutritious food in the Russell neighborhood since the closing of Kroger in the area.

Black Market said it would continue serving the community in early 2023, and was collecting funds to help pay for the damage.

For more information and how to donate, click or tap here.

