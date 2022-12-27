Contact Troubleshooters
2 LMPD officers hospitalized following traffic stop, police chase near Valley Station

Two officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department have been sent to the hospital after a...
Two officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department have been sent to the hospital after a traffic stop and police chase near the Valley Station neighborhood.(Generic Image)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department have been sent to the hospital after a traffic stop and police chase near the Valley Station neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon.

Around 1 p.m., officers responded to an incident at the intersection of Moorewick Way and Lower River Road, according to LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis.

Early investigation revealed an officer attempted to pull over a stolen vehicle in the area.

As the officer approached the vehicle, the vehicle took off and dragged the officer, causing the officer to fall to the ground, Ellis said.

Police began pursuing the vehicle, and a short time later, the vehicle struck a marked LMPD cruiser.

Two officers were taken to University Hospital by EMS with injuries that appear to be minor, police said.

Ellis confirmed the stolen vehicle was the result of a domestic incident that began earlier.

LMPD is handling the ongoing investigation. Police said charges are pending.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

