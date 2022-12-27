28-year-old woman killed in deadly crash near Lynn Stadium identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officials have identified the 28-year-old woman who died in a crash early Monday morning.

Tanya Renese McKenzie died due to blunt force trauma in the crash on South Floyd Street near Byrne Avenue, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

Early investigation revealed around 2:30 a.m., a vehicle was heading south on South Floyd Street when the driver lost control of vehicle and crashed into a utility pole.

McKenzie was the passenger in the vehicle and was taken to University Hospital, where she later died.

Jalen Desean Hoston, 30, was charged with murder and DUI charges in connection to the incident, police said.

Police said Hoston remains hospitalized with non-serious injuries.

LMPD’s Traffic Unit is handling the ongoing investigation.

