Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

28-year-old woman killed in deadly crash near Lynn Stadium identified

Officials have identified the 28-year-old woman who died in a crash early Monday morning.
Officials have identified the 28-year-old woman who died in a crash early Monday morning.(MGN)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 8:24 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officials have identified the 28-year-old woman who died in a crash early Monday morning.

Tanya Renese McKenzie died due to blunt force trauma in the crash on South Floyd Street near Byrne Avenue, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

Early investigation revealed around 2:30 a.m., a vehicle was heading south on South Floyd Street when the driver lost control of vehicle and crashed into a utility pole.

McKenzie was the passenger in the vehicle and was taken to University Hospital, where she later died.

Jalen Desean Hoston, 30, was charged with murder and DUI charges in connection to the incident, police said.

Police said Hoston remains hospitalized with non-serious injuries.

LMPD’s Traffic Unit is handling the ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are investigating a homicide that happened late Sunday night in Hickory.
Body found in Bashford Manor neighborhood
Man arrested on murder, DUI charges after crash near Lynn Stadium kills woman
Oldham County police said a 60-year-old man has died after he was hit and killed on a Crestwood...
Oldham County man killed in hit-and-run on Christmas; police searching for driver
911 calls came in reporting a vehicle had crashed into the I-65 scale house located just north...
Indiana woman facing intoxication charges after crashing into I-65 scale house
Police found 5-month-old Kason Thomass in a stolen car outside Papa Johns Pizza in...
Police found kidnapped baby when they stopped to eat

Latest News

Metro Health & Wellness’ main location partially open after flooding inside building
Sgt. Watterson's home was engulfed in flames on Christmas morning
Firefighters save presents as Indiana officer’s home lost in Christmas Day fire
No-Kill Louisville Animal Rescue and Pet Food Bank suffered a great setback on Sunday.
Water pipe bursts in No-Kill Louisville animal rescue, pet food bank
Registration is now open for Racing Louisville FC’s 2023 open tryouts, scheduled to begin in...
Racing Louisville FC hosting open tryouts in January