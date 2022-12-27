Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

91-year-old dies trying to fix broken pipe outside on Christmas, officials say

Marvin Henley, 91, died due to cold environmental exposure, the coroner said.
Marvin Henley, 91, died due to cold environmental exposure, the coroner said.(Anderson County Sheriff's Office)
By Freeman Stoddard and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 4:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – A 91-year-old man from South Carolina died on Christmas after he went outside to fix a broken water pipe, officials said.

The Anderson County Coroner’s Office said the man, Marvin Henley, went outside at around 10 p.m. Sunday to repair a broken water pipe. Henley reportedly went inside to change some of his wet clothes, but then went back outside to work further on the pipe.

Sadly, Henley never returned to the house and was reported missing. Deputies confirmed that his body was found Monday afternoon not far from his home.

His death was ruled accidental due to cold environmental exposure.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are investigating a homicide that happened late Sunday night in Hickory.
Body found in Bashford Manor neighborhood
Jalen Desean Houston was charged with murder and operating a motor vehicle under the influence...
Man arrested on murder, DUI charges after crash near Lynn Stadium kills woman
Oldham County police said a 60-year-old man has died after he was hit and killed on a Crestwood...
Oldham County man killed in hit-and-run on Christmas; police searching for driver
911 calls came in reporting a vehicle had crashed into the I-65 scale house located just north...
Indiana woman facing intoxication charges after crashing into I-65 scale house
Officials have identified the 28-year-old woman who died in a crash early Monday morning.
28-year-old woman killed in deadly crash near Lynn Stadium identified

Latest News

A Venezuelan migrant warms her hands over a campfire outside her makeshift tent, refusing to be...
Supreme Court keeps immigration limits in place indefinitely
One reason for the increase was a deadly avian flu that reduced poultry flocks, specifically...
Egg prices jumped nearly 50% in 2022, data shows
Police say 26-year-old Alexandra Eckersley was charged with reckless conduct. She also had been...
Woman charged after giving birth in woods, hiding baby’s location
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks at the Major Joseph R. "Beau" Biden III National...
Bill forcing feds to fix prison cameras is signed into law by Biden
It was nothing short of a miracle that Ruth Woroniecki survived the 200-foot fall that required...
Hiker rescued after 200-foot fall