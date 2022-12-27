Contact Troubleshooters
Clarksville provides update on carbon monoxide alert sent to residents

By Dustin Vogt
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 3:24 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - The Town of Clarksville provided more information on a carbon monoxide alert sent to residents on Christmas Eve after people called in about issues in their homes.

Officials said the first incident was reported around 3 a.m. after two homeowners complained of chest pain. Within the same district two hours later, another report came in on a gas leak two hours later.

The patients who were transported to the hospital had high levels of carbon monoxide in their system, causing gas to be shut down in many homes and businesses.

Clarksville Fire Chief Brandon Skaggs said they’re still working to determine how the gas leak happened.

“I don’t know the actual cause,” Skaggs said. “I will say that the homes that we responded to and the businesses that we responded to, it wasn’t widespread throughout the town. We did have members, we did have a member from the gas utility in the Command Center, but we still didn’t get any clear answers on what was going on. So, we are trying to figure out and determine, because at this point we want to recover, but be proactive for our residents.”

Firefighters said they have responded to more than 100 gas or carbon monoxide reports since the first report came in on Saturday. While calls have decreased, officials are still responding to locations.

