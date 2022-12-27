Dream Hotel looks to bring more city life to downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new Louisville hotel is looking to bring more city life and hospitality to the downtown area.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer announced on Tuesday the recent economic development plan to bring a Dream Hotel to Louisville.

The hotel will have six food and beverage outlets, a rooftop event space and courtyard and art space.

The Dream Hotel is set to be built near the Frazier History Museum, and on Tuesday, Fischer said he believes it will become a signature building in the area.

“I think over the coming years, with the development of Main street and Market street, these are going to be two of the big streets in America,” Fischer said.

Fischer said that with the approval of the Dream Hotel, 2022 is the best year for economic investment in the history of the city.

The grand opening for Louisville’s Dream Hotel is scheduled for early 2025.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.