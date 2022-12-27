Elderly woman recovering from stabbing in Shively

SHIVELY, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman is in the hospital following a stabbing in the Shively neighborhood on Monday night.

Officers with the Shively Police Department were called to the 4000 block of Lisa Avenue, just off Crums Lane, on reports of a stabbing, according to Shively Detective Sgt. Jordan Brown.

A woman in her 70s was found at the location with stab wounds. She was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Brown said the incident occurred “between known acquaintances,” and that all parties had been accounted for.

Investigation into the incident is ongoing.

