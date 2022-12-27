Contact Troubleshooters
Emergency repair on I-65 closes southbound lanes

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said multiple lanes on I-65 South near Fern Valley Road...
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said multiple lanes on I-65 South near Fern Valley Road have been immediately closed due to bridge repair.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 2:56 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said multiple lanes on I-65 South near Fern Valley Road have been immediately closed due to bridge repair.

The closure of the right two lanes and the right shoulder will take place through 4 p.m. Tuesday evening as crews repair a bridge joint over railroad tracks.

Drivers are asked to adjust their schedule and use caution if driving through the work zone.

KYTC said the duration of the work may be adjusted if weather or unforeseen delays occur.

