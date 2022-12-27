Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Above-freezing temperatures return today

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country.
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Warming trend through the end of the week
  • Rain chances return Friday
  • Wet weather New Year’s Eve & New Year’s Day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds remain stubborn, holding on for most of the day. Temperatures climb into the low to mid-30s this afternoon. Finally, a day above the freezing mark.

Clouds gradually move out tonight as lows slide into the 20s.

Much more sunshine is in Wednesday’s forecast. Temperatures climb into the 40s as southerly winds gust near 25 MPH.

Clouds increase overnight as our next rainmaker approaches. Lows slide into the 30s Wednesday night.

Warmer weather is expected for the rest of the week with highs in the 50s by Thursday. Rain takes over the forecast on Friday and lasts through the New Year’s weekend.

