FORECAST: Above-freezing temperatures return today

WEATHER HEADLINES

Warming trend through the end of the week

Rain chances return Friday

Wet weather New Year’s Eve & New Year’s Day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds remain stubborn, holding on for most of the day. Temperatures climb into the low to mid-30s this afternoon. Finally, a day above the freezing mark.

Clouds gradually move out tonight as lows slide into the 20s.

Much more sunshine is in Wednesday’s forecast. Temperatures climb into the 40s as southerly winds gust near 25 MPH.

Clouds increase overnight as our next rainmaker approaches. Lows slide into the 30s Wednesday night.

Warmer weather is expected for the rest of the week with highs in the 50s by Thursday. Rain takes over the forecast on Friday and lasts through the New Year’s weekend.

