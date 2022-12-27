Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Bye bye, snow! Hello warmth and rain

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country.
By Ryan Hoke
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • One more cold night
  • Snow melts completely by Thursday
  • 60s and rain likely by the weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds will decrease Tuesday night, but temperatures won’t fall much. Expect lows in the 20s when you wake up Wednesday morning.

Partly sunny skies are back on Wednesday with highs getting well into the 40s. This will melt quite a bit of the snow!

Clouds will increase Wednesday night ahead of our next system that brings rain later in the week. As a result of the clouds we’ll see low temperatures in the 40s, which is mild for this time of year.

Thursday is a cloudy one with highs in the 50s and a small shower chance later in the day. Given how mild we’ll be, we expect basically all of the snow to be gone by the afternoon.

Rain chances will skyrocket on Friday with a cold front approaching. Rounds of rain will continue through New Year’s Eve with even some thunder at times as an area of low pressure rides along the front.

New Year’s Day doesn’t look quite as wet, but we’ll crank up the storm chance once again heading toward Tuesday of next week. This break from wintry weather will last for a while!



