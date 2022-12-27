FORECAST: Cloudy and cool Tuesday

WEATHER HEADLINES

Temperatures warm to above freezing Tuesday afternoon

Temperatures continue to warm through the end of the week

Wet weather is likely for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds remain stubborn, holding on for most of the day on Tuesday. Temperatures climb into the low to mid-30s Tuesday afternoon. Finally, a day above the freezing mark.

Clouds gradually move out Tuesday night as lows slide into the 20s.

Much more sunshine is in Wednesday’s forecast. Temperatures climb into the 40s as southerly winds gusts near 25 miles per hour . Clouds increase overnight as our next rainmaker approaches. Lows slide into the 30s Wednesday night.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.