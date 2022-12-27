Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Germantown bar holding giveaway to help pay for storm damage

(Jeffrey Lindblom)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 6:22 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Several reports of pipes bursting at many businesses and homes in Louisville have come in since extreme weather rolled through the region.

One Germantown bar is putting together a raffle to help pay for storm damage.

ShopBar Louisville located on Barret Avenue posted a video to their Instagram page showing water all over the floors and also spewing in the restroom.

The bar was already forced to close when their outdoor tent and furniture underneath it were damaged after heavy snow caused the tent to collapse.

They said they are ‘disheartened’ by the recent events. ShopBar is moving up its January giveaway to help pay for a number of things.

For more information on how to enter the raffle, click or tap here.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are investigating a homicide that happened late Sunday night in Hickory.
Body found in Bashford Manor neighborhood
Jalen Desean Houston was charged with murder and operating a motor vehicle under the influence...
Man arrested on murder, DUI charges after crash near Lynn Stadium kills woman
Oldham County police said a 60-year-old man has died after he was hit and killed on a Crestwood...
Oldham County man killed in hit-and-run on Christmas; police searching for driver
911 calls came in reporting a vehicle had crashed into the I-65 scale house located just north...
Indiana woman facing intoxication charges after crashing into I-65 scale house
Officials have identified the 28-year-old woman who died in a crash early Monday morning.
28-year-old woman killed in deadly crash near Lynn Stadium identified

Latest News

The crash happened Monday at about 2:30 a.m. on South Floyd Street near Byrne Avenue.
Man arrested on murder, DUI charges after crash near Lynn Stadium kills woman
The hotel will have six food and beverage outlets, a rooftop event space and courtyard and art...
Dream Hotel looks to bring more city life to downtown Louisville
“Not ready to leave but not prepared to stay” is how John Yarmuth describes leaving Congress...
Days remaining in his final term, John Yarmuth looks back on 16 years in Congress
Around 1 p.m., officers responded to an incident at the intersection of Moorewick Way and Lower...
2 LMPD officers hospitalized following traffic stop, police chase near Valley Station