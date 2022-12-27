Germantown bar holding giveaway to help pay for storm damage

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Several reports of pipes bursting at many businesses and homes in Louisville have come in since extreme weather rolled through the region.

One Germantown bar is putting together a raffle to help pay for storm damage.

ShopBar Louisville located on Barret Avenue posted a video to their Instagram page showing water all over the floors and also spewing in the restroom.

The bar was already forced to close when their outdoor tent and furniture underneath it were damaged after heavy snow caused the tent to collapse.

They said they are ‘disheartened’ by the recent events. ShopBar is moving up its January giveaway to help pay for a number of things.

For more information on how to enter the raffle, click or tap here.

