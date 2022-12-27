Last day for Jefferson County voters to change political party approaches

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Voters in Jefferson County who are seeking to change their political party and participate in the upcoming 2023 Primary Election will need to do so by the end of the year.

According to the Jefferson County Clerk’s Office, the final day to change party affiliation is Dec. 31 before 11:59 p.m.

The easiest way to update registrations with a new party affiliation is to visit the Kentucky Voter Registration Portal and to click or tap the “New/Update Registration” button

“Primary Elections are where the people make the first decisions about who they want to represent them, and participation in every election is crucial to helping determine our future,” Bobbie Holsclaw, Jefferson County Clerk said in a release. “We want to make sure that those wanting to reregister with a new party affiliation don’t miss out on their opportunity to have their say in May.”

Voters can also change their party affiliation in person at any Jefferson County Clerk’s Office location, but must do so before locations close at 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 29.

Party affiliation can also changed after the new year, but voters will only be allowed to cast their ballot in non-partisan races for the Primary Election.

