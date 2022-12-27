Louisville man creates Christmas light show raising money for charity

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One Louisville man is keeping the holiday season going a little longer raising money for charity.

Andrew Cleary owns the home decked out in Christmas lights on Tamarack Grove Lane. Every night since Nov. 25, Cleary has hosted Lights on Tamarack, syncing the holiday lights with holiday hits broadcast on 91.3 FM.

Cleary said Lights on Tamarack was created in memory of his grandparents who always encouraged their kids and grandkids to pursue music.

“This is my tribute to them,” Cleary said. “Kind of a different spin on it.”

The show is free to watch, but Cleary runs the light show to benefit the Alzheimer’s Association and raise funds for Alzheimer’s research.

He said with people dealing with Alzheimer’s or dementia, the oldest memories are sometimes the last to go, and he wanted to create something that would allow memories to be sparked for those affected.

Cleary said the show will run through the end of the year, and highlights of previous night’s shows can be found on his YouTube channel.

He said he also hopes to make this a yearly tradition to continue fundraising for charity.

The light show runs though the end of December, beginning at 6 p.m. and running through 11 p.m.

For more information on Lights on Tamarack, click or tap here. To make a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association, click or tap here.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.