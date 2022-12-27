Contact Troubleshooters
Man charged with attempted murder of a Covington police officer

He tried and failed to get away by driving up the Covington flood wall, police say.
Man Charged with Attempted Murder of Covington Police Officer
By Payton Marshall
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 2:40 AM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A man struck a Covington police cruiser Monday night after he tried and failed to drive a car up the Covington flood wall.

A Covington police officer tried to stop 44-year-old Donnie Applegate, of Campbell County, for a traffic violation around 9:30 p.m., according to Lt. Justin Bradbury.

Applegate allegedly refused to stop. Officers engaged in a low-speed pursuit through Covington.

At the dead end of East 20th Street near Glenway Avenue, Applegate allegedly tried to drive up the flood wall. He was not successful, according to Bradbury.

An officer got out of his cruiser and ordered Applegate out of the car, after which Applegate put his car in reverse and tried—again unsuccessfully—to hit the officer with the car, Bradbury says.

Instead, Bradbury allegedly hit the officer’s cruiser, causing “moderate” damage.

No one was injured.

Officers arrested Applegate on-scene, Bradbury says.

He is charged with fleeing, criminal mischief and attempted murder of a police officer.

