Meade County cutting off parts of water service due to cold temps, increased demand

BRANDENBURG, Ky. (WAVE) - Residents in Meade County may be without water service for several hours due to cold temperatures and increased demand.

Meade County Water District’s General Manager Brett Pyles posted the notice on the Meade County Water District’s Facebook page on Monday night.

The district said it is unable to keep up with current demand and would be “making operational changes to address the problem.”

A notice was first sent out on Sunday stating demand for water was so high that customers should only use only the amount needed.

Customers may be left without water service while supplies are recovered and tanks are refilled. Pyles said some customers may be without water service for eight to 10 hours.

A Boil Water Advisory will also be advised systemwide while the issue is addressed. No further information was provided on the advisory’s timing.

“Please bear with us during these trying times,” Pyles said in the notice. “Our crews are doing everything possible.”

Brandenburg Mayor Ronnie Joyner confirmed Monday night that residents who receive their water services through the City of Brandenburg will not be affected by service outages.

