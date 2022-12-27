Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Mega Millions Tuesday jackpot surpasses estimated $565M

FILE - Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing will be held at 11 p.m. EST.
FILE - Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing will be held at 11 p.m. EST.(Mega Millions)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 10:52 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The holiday shopping season — for Mega Millions lottery ticket buyers, at least — is ramping up as officials say the estimated jackpot for Tuesday night’s drawing has surpassed half a billion dollars.

As of late Monday, lottery officials estimate Tuesday’s prize at $565 million — or more than $293 million if delivered in cash — after there were no lucky winners holding a ticket that matched all six numbers in the last drawing held on Friday.

Tuesday’s drawing will be held at 11 p.m. EST.

Tickets sold in California and Florida for an Oct. 14 drawing shared the last Mega Millions jackpot of $502 million. The lottery’s top prize has been building anew over 20 drawings held since then.

Lottery officials say there have been 11 winning jackpots of $500 million or more since Mega Millions began in 2002. The record Mega Millions jackpot is more than $1.5 billion, won in 2018, and a jackpot surpassing $1.3 billion was won in Illinois in July.

The largest U.S. lottery jackpot ever won was $2.04 billion in November. The winner bought the lucky Powerball ticket in Southern California.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are investigating a homicide that happened late Sunday night in Hickory.
Body found in Bashford Manor neighborhood
Man arrested on murder, DUI charges after crash near Lynn Stadium kills woman
Oldham County police said a 60-year-old man has died after he was hit and killed on a Crestwood...
Oldham County man killed in hit-and-run on Christmas; police searching for driver
Officials say that Blake Rodgers, a 22-year-old apprentice lineworker, was killed in Ohio.
Utility worker killed while restoring power during winter storm, officials say
Water pipe bursts in No-Kill Louisville animal rescue, pet food bank

Latest News

Several Louisiana parishes are without water, as cold temperatures and faulty water systems are...
Deep freeze breaks pipes, creates water crisis across South
Several Louisiana parishes are without water, as cold temperatures and faulty water systems are...
Louisiana residents face problems with water, gas amid cold temperatures
Sgt. Watterson's home was engulfed in flames on Christmas morning
Firefighters save presents as Indiana officer’s home lost in Christmas Day fire
Afternoon snow made for a messy Thursday night on Louisville area roads.
FORECAST: Calmer and warmer weather arrives by midweek