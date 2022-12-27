Metro Health & Wellness’ main location partially open after flooding inside building

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness’ main location is now partially open after the flooding last month inside the building.

At 400 East Gray Street, the Harm Reduction Outreach Service Program is back at its regular hours Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The Tuberculosis Clinic is also back with appointments only.

Patients need to use the main entrance and sign in.

For details on getting health services at the main location, click or tap here.

