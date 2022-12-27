Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Metro Health & Wellness’ main location partially open after flooding inside building

(WAVE News)
By Michael Caldwell
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 5:52 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness’ main location is now partially open after the flooding last month inside the building.

At 400 East Gray Street, the Harm Reduction Outreach Service Program is back at its regular hours Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The Tuberculosis Clinic is also back with appointments only.

Patients need to use the main entrance and sign in.

For details on getting health services at the main location, click or tap here.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are investigating a homicide that happened late Sunday night in Hickory.
Body found in Bashford Manor neighborhood
Man arrested on murder, DUI charges after crash near Lynn Stadium kills woman
Oldham County police said a 60-year-old man has died after he was hit and killed on a Crestwood...
Oldham County man killed in hit-and-run on Christmas; police searching for driver
911 calls came in reporting a vehicle had crashed into the I-65 scale house located just north...
Indiana woman facing intoxication charges after crashing into I-65 scale house
Police found 5-month-old Kason Thomass in a stolen car outside Papa Johns Pizza in...
Police found kidnapped baby when they stopped to eat

Latest News

Sgt. Watterson's home was engulfed in flames on Christmas morning
Firefighters save presents as Indiana officer’s home lost in Christmas Day fire
No-Kill Louisville Animal Rescue and Pet Food Bank suffered a great setback on Sunday.
Water pipe bursts in No-Kill Louisville animal rescue, pet food bank
Registration is now open for Racing Louisville FC’s 2023 open tryouts, scheduled to begin in...
Racing Louisville FC hosting open tryouts in January
Black Market KY, located at 2313 West Market St., said the store was hit by a car that slid off...
West Louisville grocery store closes after car crashes into building