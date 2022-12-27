Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

NY Rep.-elect George Santos admits lying about career, college

Rep.-elect George Santos, R-N.Y., admitted that he lied about his job experience and college...
Rep.-elect George Santos, R-N.Y., admitted that he lied about his job experience and college education during his successful campaign for a seat in the U.S. House.(Source: George Santos for Congress via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 12:04 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - Rep.-elect George Santos, R-N.Y., admitted Monday that he lied about his job experience and college education during his successful campaign for a seat in the U.S. House.

In an interview with the New York Post, Santos said: “My sins here are embellishing my resume. I’m sorry.”

He also told the newspaper: “I campaigned talking about the people’s concerns, not my resume” and added, “I intend to deliver on the promises I made during the campaign.”

The New York Times raised questions last week about the life story that Santos, 34, had presented during his campaign.

The Queens resident had said he had obtained a degree from Baruch College in New York, but the school said that couldn’t be confirmed.

On Monday, Santos acknowledged: “I didn’t graduate from any institution of higher learning. I’m embarrassed and sorry for having embellished my resume.”

He added: “I own up to that. … We do stupid things in life.”

Santos had also said he had worked for Citigroup and Goldman Sachs, but neither company could find any records verifying that.

Santos told the Post he had “never worked directly” for either financial firm, saying he had used a “poor choice of words.”

He told the Post that Link Bridge, an investment company where he was a vice president, did business with both.

Another news outlet, the Jewish American site The Forward, had questioned a claim on Santos’ campaign website that his grandparents “fled Jewish persecution in Ukraine, settled in Belgium, and again fled persecution during WWII.”

“I never claimed to be Jewish,” Santos told the Post. “I am Catholic. Because I learned my maternal family had a Jewish background I said I was ‘Jew-ish.’”

Santos first ran for Congress in 2020 and lost. He ran again in 2022 and won in the district that includes some Long Island suburbs and a small part of Queens.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are investigating a homicide that happened late Sunday night in Hickory.
Body found in Bashford Manor neighborhood
Man arrested on murder, DUI charges after crash near Lynn Stadium kills woman
Oldham County police said a 60-year-old man has died after he was hit and killed on a Crestwood...
Oldham County man killed in hit-and-run on Christmas; police searching for driver
911 calls came in reporting a vehicle had crashed into the I-65 scale house located just north...
Indiana woman facing intoxication charges after crashing into I-65 scale house
Police found 5-month-old Kason Thomass in a stolen car outside Papa Johns Pizza in...
Police found kidnapped baby when they stopped to eat

Latest News

Afternoon snow made for a messy Thursday night on Louisville area roads.
FORECAST: Calmer and warmer weather arrives by midweek
Sgt. Watterson's home was engulfed in flames on Christmas morning
Firefighters save presents as Indiana officer’s home lost in Christmas Day fire
What should be one of the happiest day of the year turned into a disaster. A man and his...
Firefighters save presents as Indiana officer’s home lost in Christmas Day fire
FILE - Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing will be held at 11 p.m. EST.
Mega Millions Tuesday jackpot surpasses estimated $565M