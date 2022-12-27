Contact Troubleshooters
UK’s campus feeling the effects of cold weather

The University of Kentucky is feeling the effects of the sub-zero temperatures.
The University of Kentucky is feeling the effects of the sub-zero temperatures.(Source: WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff and Julia Sandor
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 10:21 AM EST
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The University of Kentucky is feeling the effects of the sub-zero temperatures.

School leaders say more than two dozen buildings and facilities across campus have been impacted in some way. Problems have ranged from busted pipes to power outages that have caused equipment failures.

A university spokesperson says they have been working around the clock since last Friday to assess the damages and initiate repairs.

The campus is set to reopen on Jan. 3. Classes begin on Jan. 9.

