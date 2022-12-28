Contact Troubleshooters
American Red Cross seeking blood donors in Holiday Hero Donorama

As the holidays wind down, the American Red Cross is encouraging people to donate lifesaving blood.
As the holidays wind down, the American Red Cross is encouraging people to donate lifesaving blood.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 7:45 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As the holidays wind down, the American Red Cross is encouraging people to donate lifesaving blood.

Donors took part in the first day of the 45th annual Holiday Hero Donorama on Tuesday at the Kentucky Fair and Expo South Wing.

The event will also be taking place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

Between Christmas and New Year’s Day, more than 1 million blood transfusions will be given in the United States, and the organization said the event is to help ensure hospital shelves remain stocked to meet the needs of patients.

Red Cross said their goal is to have over 600 donors attend the event between both days.

“So when (a person does) a whole blood donation, it can save up to three lives,” Remy Kennedy with the American Red Cross said. “And that’s for the blood components. When they take it to the hospital, they can divide it up into blood components and help three different people. There aren’t many different things where you can help three different people, so it’s a really good thing to do. "

Donors who participate in the Holiday Hero Donorama will receive a free T-shirt while supplies last and will be entered to win one of four pairs of Apple Airpods with a charging case.

For more information on the Holiday Hero Donorama and how to donate, visit the American Red Cross website.

