Anchorage Middletown Fire & EMS accepting applications

(WAVE)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 8:20 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Anchorage Middletown Fire & EMS is accepting applications.

The recruiting academy starts in July. Applications are being accepted through the end of February.

The department operates from 11 stations in the metro.

Starting salary is almost $40,000, increasing to $46,000 after drill school. There’s also a $4,300 state incentive pay.

Learn more about the application process and other benefits by clicking or tapping here.

