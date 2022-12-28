Anchorage Middletown Fire & EMS accepting applications

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Anchorage Middletown Fire & EMS is accepting applications.

The recruiting academy starts in July. Applications are being accepted through the end of February.

The department operates from 11 stations in the metro.

Starting salary is almost $40,000, increasing to $46,000 after drill school. There’s also a $4,300 state incentive pay.

